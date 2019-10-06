Gentex (GNTX) Valuation Rose While Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake; Bluestein R H & Company Decreased Masco (MAS) Holding by $448,500 as Share Price Rose

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 8,675 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $340,000, down from 20,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 2.11M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 946,600 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.30M, down from 987,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 2.05 million shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 104,669 are held by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. 287,496 were reported by Stifel Financial. Parsec Financial Mgmt Inc stated it has 22,900 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Company stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Lateef Mgmt Lp owns 17,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 738,629 shares. Aviva Plc reported 0.02% stake. Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 292,256 shares. Victory Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 13,061 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.06% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Citigroup invested in 0% or 215,935 shares. 47,900 were accumulated by Spark Investment Mngmt Lc. American, a New York-based fund reported 1.81 million shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 36,600 shares. Grimes & Com invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since June 28, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10,632 activity. On Friday, September 27 Downing Steven R bought $2,493 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 106 shares. $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Boehm Neil. $2,493 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Ryan Scott P.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 44,000 shares to 174,900 shares, valued at $12.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 3.90 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.00M for 15.67 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 84,457 shares to 155,455 shares, valued at $31.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 62,700 are owned by South Dakota Inv Council. Acg Wealth holds 0.06% or 10,502 shares. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 181,856 shares. Jnba invested in 0% or 450 shares. Sun Life Incorporated invested in 0% or 238 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 2,731 shares. Daiwa Gp invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moreover, Cibc Savings Bank Usa has 0.12% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Mcmillion Capital Mngmt reported 28,860 shares. Dean Invest Associates Ltd Company reported 23,546 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Management Llc reported 4.52M shares. Ameritas Investment holds 5,531 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 579,027 were accumulated by Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 40,896 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.69 million for 14.97 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

