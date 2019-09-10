Gentex (GNTX) to pay $0.12 on Oct 23, 2019; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Viasat, Inc. (VSAT)

Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:GNTX) shareholders before Oct 8, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Gentex Corp’s current price of $27.48 translates into 0.42% yield. Gentex Corp’s dividend has Oct 9, 2019 as record date. Aug 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.48. About 1.41 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN

Among 2 analysts covering ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ViaSat has $8800 highest and $71 lowest target. $79.50's average target is 0.10% above currents $79.42 stock price.

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.83 billion. It designs, develops, makes, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It has a 16.77 P/E ratio. The firm also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. On Friday, March 29 Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 711 shares. Nash Kevin C had bought 568 shares worth $9,985. On Friday, June 28 Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 120 shares. Another trade for 15 shares valued at $314 was bought by Boehm Neil. 711 shares valued at $12,499 were bought by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.87 billion. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to clients and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for clients using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $79.42. About 284,070 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service

