Gentex (GNTX) to pay $0.12 on Oct 23, 2019; Maple Capital Management Has Lowered Its Suntrust Bks (STI) Holding

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) stake by 91.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc analyzed 112,051 shares as Suntrust Bks Inc (STI)'s stock rose 2.76%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 11,050 shares with $655,000 value, down from 123,101 last quarter. Suntrust Bks Inc now has $27.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.00% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $62.91. About 1.95 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500.

Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:GNTX) shareholders before Oct 8, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Gentex Corp's current price of $27.14 translates into 0.42% yield. Gentex Corp's dividend has Oct 9, 2019 as record date. Aug 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.14. About 1.49 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. 15 shares were bought by Boehm Neil, worth $314. The insider Chiodo Matthew bought 120 shares worth $2,510. Downing Steven R had bought 711 shares worth $12,499. Nash Kevin C bought 568 shares worth $9,985. Ryan Scott P had bought 711 shares worth $12,499.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.92 billion. It designs, develops, makes, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It has a 16.56 P/E ratio. The firm also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance" on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Gentex (GNTX) Up 12.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq" published on August 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Gentex to Offer Its New Car-to-Home Automation System Through VOXX Electronics – Nasdaq" on August 15, 2019.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.51 million for 11.23 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks has $73 highest and $66 lowest target. $68.33’s average target is 8.62% above currents $62.91 stock price. SunTrust Banks had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Nomura. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley.