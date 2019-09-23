Gentex (GNTX) to pay $0.12 on Oct 23, 2019; Luna Innovations (LUNA) Sellers Increased By 137.07% Their Shorts

Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:GNTX) shareholders before Oct 8, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Gentex Corp’s current price of $27.72 translates into 0.41% yield. Gentex Corp’s dividend has Oct 9, 2019 as record date. Aug 27, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $27.72 lastly. It is down 19.48% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) had an increase of 137.07% in short interest. LUNA’s SI was 48,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 137.07% from 20,500 shares previously. With 84,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)’s short sellers to cover LUNA’s short positions. The SI to Luna Innovations Incorporated’s float is 0.2%. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 470,542 shares traded or 79.13% up from the average. Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) has risen 51.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical LUNA News: 22/03/2018 – Ping An Technology again wins world-class award in medical field after setting new world record in LUNA rankings; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 12/05/2018 – Variety: Media Luna Scoops Up Dominican Jose Maria Cabrera’s `The Projectionist’; 03/05/2018 – Paralyzed Veterans of America Honors San Antonio-based Luna Middleman Architects with 2018 Barrier-Free America Award; 08/03/2018 Benvenue Medical to Present Positive Luna 3D lnterbody Fusion System Data at Spine Summit 2018; 20/03/2018 – Luna Innovations 4Q EPS 1c; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Luna County, Nm; 08/03/2018 – Benvenue Medical to Present Positive Luna 3D Interbody Fusion System Data at Spine Summit 2018; 20/03/2018 – Luna Innovations 4Q Rev $13.2M; 28/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER JOAQUIM SILVA E LUNA SPEAKS IN BRASILIA

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.06 billion. It designs, develops, makes, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It has a 16.91 P/E ratio. The firm also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. 568 shares valued at $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. Shares for $12,499 were bought by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29. 711 shares were bought by Downing Steven R, worth $12,499. $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. Boehm Neil had bought 15 shares worth $314 on Friday, June 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold Gentex Corporation shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 292,270 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp Inc invested in 0% or 73,569 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada accumulated 14,596 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability owns 35,585 shares. Us Bankshares De invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Carroll Financial Incorporated accumulated 1,285 shares or 0% of the stock. Bowling Mngmt Ltd Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 66,152 shares. Nomura Asset Management holds 34,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bright Rock Cap Management Lc holds 71,000 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 215,935 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 33,612 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.02% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Northern Tru Corporation invested in 2.60M shares. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd reported 0.17% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold Luna Innovations Incorporated shares while 5 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.63 million shares or 9.83% more from 6.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perritt Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.49% in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA). Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. 250 were accumulated by Captrust Financial. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, Texas-based fund reported 655,687 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Liability Corp stated it has 152,389 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 32,167 shares. Punch Associate Mgmt owns 309,270 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) for 22,968 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) for 437,947 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 144,901 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 1.29M shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) for 194,890 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 217,025 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA). 958,976 are owned by Vanguard Gru Inc.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, makes, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. The company has market cap of $173.77 million. It operates in two divisions, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. It has a 15.01 P/E ratio. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software; and high speed optical receivers, such as 100G optical receivers and 10G avalanche photodiodes.