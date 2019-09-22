Gentex (GNTX) to pay $0.12 on Oct 23, 2019; Gamco Investors (GBL)’s Sentiment Is 1.52

Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:GNTX) shareholders before Oct 8, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Gentex Corp’s current price of $27.72 translates into 0.41% yield. Gentex Corp’s dividend has Oct 9, 2019 as record date. Aug 27, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $27.72 lastly. It is down 19.48% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK

Gamco Investors Inc (GBL) investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 32 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 21 reduced and sold positions in Gamco Investors Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 6.34 million shares, down from 6.45 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gamco Investors Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 14 Increased: 23 New Position: 9.

Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. holds 6.2% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. for 3.02 million shares. S. Muoio & Co. Llc owns 72,444 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Management Llc has 0.53% invested in the company for 160,093 shares. The Kentucky-based Barr E S & Co has invested 0.34% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 23,716 shares.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The company has market cap of $538.99 million. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It has a 5.4 P/E ratio. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.06 billion. It designs, develops, makes, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It has a 16.91 P/E ratio. The firm also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. Downing Steven R also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. On Friday, March 29 the insider Nash Kevin C bought $9,985. Ryan Scott P had bought 711 shares worth $12,499 on Friday, March 29. On Friday, June 28 the insider Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510. Another trade for 15 shares valued at $314 was bought by Boehm Neil.