Gentex (GNTX) to pay $0.12 on Oct 23, 2019; Blackrock Has Lowered By $11.10 Million Its Toll Brothers (TOL) Stake

Blackrock Inc decreased Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) stake by 2.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blackrock Inc sold 308,276 shares as Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)’s stock declined 5.74%. The Blackrock Inc holds 14.77 million shares with $540.88M value, down from 15.08M last quarter. Toll Brothers Inc now has $5.57B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $39.68. About 1.50 million shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Reports FY 2018 2nd Qtr Results; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – STATE AND LOCAL TAX DEDUCTION HASN’T HURT SALES: TOLL BROS’ CEO; 18/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited Injunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers’ misses profit view on delays in California, rising costs; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROS CEO SEES POTENTIAL TO DOUBLE MULTIFAMILY BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors

Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:GNTX) shareholders before Oct 8, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Gentex Corp’s current price of $26.86 translates into 0.43% yield. Gentex Corp’s dividend has Oct 9, 2019 as record date. Aug 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 1.70 million shares traded or 0.56% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold Gentex Corporation shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Com reported 152,290 shares. Cwm Ltd Company reported 560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 65,300 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Quantitative Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 145,780 shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd, a California-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated accumulated 30,900 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 2,000 shares. Bp Plc invested in 0.02% or 26,600 shares. Hillsdale accumulated 19,850 shares. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability holds 251,519 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Freestone Capital Co reported 0.1% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Epoch Invest Partners Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Bowling Portfolio Management Lc holds 0.27% or 66,152 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 0.37% or 134,000 shares.

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.84 billion. It designs, develops, makes, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It has a 16.39 P/E ratio. The firm also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments.

Since June 28, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $10,632 activity. $329 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Boehm Neil. $2,493 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Chiodo Matthew. On Friday, September 27 Downing Steven R bought $2,493 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 106 shares. 106 shares were bought by Ryan Scott P, worth $2,493 on Friday, September 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold TOL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 113.89 million shares or 0.90% more from 112.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Sun Life Fincl Inc has 0.06% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 6,195 shares. Quantum Management invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Dupont Cap accumulated 41,326 shares. C M Bidwell And Assoc Ltd reported 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Amer Gru reported 258,639 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated stated it has 390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 92,696 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 100,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.02% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 209,500 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 25,194 shares or 0% of the stock. 59,416 were accumulated by Shelton Capital Mgmt. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma owns 6.96 million shares. Tower Bridge has invested 0% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Kbc Group Nv has 199,592 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Toll Brothers has $4500 highest and $3700 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is -0.03% below currents $39.68 stock price. Toll Brothers had 7 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, September 25.

Analysts await Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 35.10% or $0.73 from last year’s $2.08 per share. TOL’s profit will be $189.57M for 7.35 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Toll Brothers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.00% EPS growth.

Blackrock Inc increased Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) stake by 21,432 shares to 13.59M valued at $374.24 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) stake by 491,576 shares and now owns 18.34M shares. Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) was raised too.

