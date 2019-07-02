Gentex (GNTX) to pay $0.12 on Jul 24, 2019; IMAGINATION TV (IMTV) Shorts Up By 33.14%

Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) is expected to pay $0.12 on Jul 24, 2019. (NASDAQ:GNTX) shareholders before Jul 9, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Gentex Corp’s current price of $24.46 translates into 0.47% yield. Gentex Corp’s dividend has Jul 10, 2019 as record date. Jun 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 1.48 million shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C

IMAGINATION TV INC (OTCMKTS:IMTV) had an increase of 33.14% in short interest. IMTV’s SI was 23,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 33.14% from 17,500 shares previously. It closed at $0.0003 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 2, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Gentex Corporation shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbt Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.62% or 24,076 shares in its portfolio. Old Natl Savings Bank In owns 43,672 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc owns 165,150 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Global Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 308,818 shares. Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Highstreet Asset Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Howe Rusling reported 50 shares. Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 24.25M shares. Da Davidson & invested in 0.01% or 20,149 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0% or 13,975 shares. Moreover, Gamco Et Al has 0.03% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Hillsdale Inv Mgmt holds 0.04% or 19,850 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 15,202 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $478,523 activity. 711 shares were bought by Ryan Scott P, worth $12,499. On Friday, March 29 Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 711 shares. $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Nash Kevin C. Wallace James H had sold 24,000 shares worth $513,506.