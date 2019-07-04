Gentex (GNTX) Stock Rose While Lvz Advisors Lowered Its Holding; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Boosted Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 16.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 15,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,239 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 94,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 2.14M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D)

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 459,109 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93M and $421.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Lts Fd Tr Iv by 33,200 shares to 55,764 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK) by 15,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.40 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $102.24 million for 15.24 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $475,699 activity. Boehm Neil bought $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, June 28. Wallace James H sold $513,506 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Thursday, January 31. On Friday, March 29 Ryan Scott P bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 711 shares. Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510 worth of stock or 120 shares. 568 shares were bought by Nash Kevin C, worth $9,985.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De invested in 1.31 million shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0% or 27,587 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 11,072 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 0.03% or 233,500 shares. 67,917 are held by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc Ny holds 3,540 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 2.61 million shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 1,600 shares. Putnam Lc accumulated 0% or 29,638 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia invested in 0% or 18,300 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company reported 85,931 shares stake. Guardian Tru Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 3,200 are owned by Research Mngmt Comm. Blackrock stated it has 24.25 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,246 shares to 233,836 shares, valued at $17.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,461 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.