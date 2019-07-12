Gentex (GNTX) Stock Rose While Lvz Advisors Has Cut Its Stake; As Neogenomics (NEO) Stock Price Rose, Holder Kopp Investment Advisors Has Lowered Position

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 54,065 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 148,251 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX)

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.80 million for 112.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21 million and $123.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 55,860 shares to 181,756 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 24,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Atricure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93 million and $421.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 267,110 shares to 474,511 shares, valued at $36.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.40 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $102.21 million for 14.89 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was bought by Ryan Scott P. Boehm Neil bought $314 worth of stock or 15 shares. 568 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C. 711 shares valued at $12,499 were bought by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. Another trade for 24,000 shares valued at $513,506 was sold by Wallace James H.