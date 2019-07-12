Gentex (GNTX) Stock Rose While Grimes & Company Raised Its Stake; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Osborne Partners Capital Management Trimmed Position as Stock Declined

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 27.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 11,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 31,360 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 43,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $68.86. About 1.91M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 08/05/2018 – AbbVie at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Gentex Corporation (GNTX) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 15,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 353,763 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 338,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 60,557 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Doubleline Total Return by 101,893 shares to 500,180 shares, valued at $24.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,756 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. 15 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $314 were bought by Boehm Neil. $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. $9,985 worth of stock was bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Ryan Scott P. The insider Downing Steven R bought $12,499.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.29B for 7.79 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.