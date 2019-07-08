Gentex (GNTX) Stake Lifted by Long Road Investment Counsel Llc; Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Shareholder Pecaut & Company Decreased Position as Stock Rose

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $157.64. About 227,109 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ANNOUNCED HIRING OF CHRIS JONES TO NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q REV. $2.05B, EST. $2.04B; 07/03/2018 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – QTRLY SHR $5.08; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q ADJ. EPS 47C, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Board Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Board

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 168.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,800 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, up from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 982,242 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Co accumulated 108,547 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Charles Schwab Inv Management accumulated 1.67M shares. Omers Administration Corp reported 23,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 160,703 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 15,202 shares. Fairfield Bush Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 49,972 shares. Bowling Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.24% or 72,406 shares. Gp One Trading LP has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.13% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 35,777 shares. Pggm Investments invested 0.14% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Citigroup holds 192,965 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 12,700 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability owns 233,357 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $475,699 activity. Ryan Scott P also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. On Friday, March 29 Nash Kevin C bought $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 568 shares. Another trade for 24,000 shares valued at $513,506 was made by Wallace James H on Thursday, January 31. $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28. On Friday, June 28 the insider Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,725 shares to 59,894 shares, valued at $11.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.