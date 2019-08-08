Gentex (GNTX) Stake Has Raised by Sei Investments Company; Holder Robotti Robert Increased Grubhub (GRUB) Stake

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 38,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 572,372 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84 million, up from 533,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 1.22 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $69.47. About 3.34M shares traded or 45.43% up from the average. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 103,250 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $35.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG).

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 38,765 shares to 34,083 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xperi Corp by 29,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,615 shares, and cut its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc holds 0% or 22,752 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 202,980 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 441,864 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fort LP has invested 0.34% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Lsv Asset Management reported 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 494,128 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs reported 19,884 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.03% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Parkside Fincl Retail Bank invested in 0.02% or 2,896 shares. Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc), New York-based fund reported 12,931 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Com accumulated 145 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone reported 2,360 shares. Federated Pa reported 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Amg Funds Limited has invested 0.63% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). North Point Portfolio Managers Oh stated it has 2.48% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).