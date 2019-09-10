Gentex (GNTX) Shareholder Pacad Investment LTD Has Lowered Position by $310,000; Ltc Pptys (LTC) Holder Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Increased Its Position by $1.57 Million

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ltc Pptys Inc (LTC) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 34,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 542,279 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.84 million, up from 507,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ltc Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 118,752 shares traded. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has risen 10.90% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LTC News: 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q Rev $41.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ LTC Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTC); 06/03/2018 LTC Properties Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $41.8M, EST. $42.0M; 22/05/2018 – LTC Senior Management to Participate in the NAREIT REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 13/03/2018 – LTC Properties at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – LTC SELLS 6 ASSISTED LIVING-MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR $67.5M; 09/05/2018 – LTC REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS; SELLS PORTFOLIO OF SIX ASSISTED; 01/05/2018 – LTC Sells Portfolio of Six Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $67.5 M

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43,000, down from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 751,942 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Nash Kevin C. Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29. On Friday, March 29 Ryan Scott P bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 711 shares. Boehm Neil bought $314 worth of stock.

