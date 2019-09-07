Gentex (GNTX) Shareholder Motley Fool Asset Management Cut Stake; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Jensen Investment Management Lifted by $1.97 Million Its Stake

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 1.32M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 14,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328.35 million, up from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.76 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement owns 186,143 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 494,128 shares. Ajo Lp stated it has 826,995 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 2.66M shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 210,755 shares stake. Burgundy Asset owns 9.94 million shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. King Luther Mgmt holds 0.01% or 32,400 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 105,300 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 11,624 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.09% or 1.90M shares. Va accumulated 2.72% or 478,988 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 2,290 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.00 million for 16.24 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $865.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 4,880 shares to 29,542 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 20,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Penumbra Inc.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. The insider Ryan Scott P bought $12,499. 711 shares were bought by Downing Steven R, worth $12,499. Shares for $2,510 were bought by Chiodo Matthew. The insider Nash Kevin C bought 568 shares worth $9,985.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 3,390 shares to 18,522 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 611,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,661 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.