Gentex (GNTX) Shareholder Lvz Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.08 Million; Verisign (VRSN) Share Price Rose While Trb Advisors LP Has Lifted Stake

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 1.50M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 560% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 66,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $211.09. About 587,203 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93 million and $421.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 60,572 shares to 73,509 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi by 288,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 699,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. The insider Ryan Scott P bought 711 shares worth $12,499. 120 shares were bought by Chiodo Matthew, worth $2,510 on Friday, June 28. The insider Wallace James H sold $513,506. The insider Downing Steven R bought 711 shares worth $12,499. 15 shares were bought by Boehm Neil, worth $314.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.34M for 16.32 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

