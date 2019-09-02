Gentex (GNTX) Shareholder Lvz Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.08 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Continental Resources (CLR) Valuation Declined, Mitchell Group Has Boosted Stake

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76B market cap company. It closed at $26.6 lastly. It is down 19.48% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 2.37M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $106.80 million for 15.83 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. 711 shares valued at $12,499 were bought by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. The insider Ryan Scott P bought 711 shares worth $12,499. Chiodo Matthew also bought $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, June 28. $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Nash Kevin C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93 million and $421.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IVE) by 55,680 shares to 341,527 shares, valued at $38.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 333,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Lts Fd Tr Iv.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.