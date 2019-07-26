Gentex (GNTX) Shareholder Lvz Advisors Decreased Stake by $2.08 Million; Findlay Park Partners Llp Cut Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake by $97.52 Million; Stock Declined

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 1.65 million shares traded or 4.60% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 26.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.01M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281.52 million, down from 8.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 8.81 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93M and $421.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 333,651 shares to 391,742 shares, valued at $69.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK) by 15,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Whittier Of Nevada reported 12,928 shares. First Republic Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 17,162 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 1.05 million shares. Invest Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp reported 259,981 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 45,634 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 260,555 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 31,055 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 24,524 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 14,086 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 4,200 shares. Aviva Plc reported 98,831 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 28,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited holds 2.12% or 9.94M shares. Guardian Tru has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. $12,499 worth of stock was bought by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. Wallace James H also sold $513,506 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Thursday, January 31. 120 shares valued at $2,510 were bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. Another trade for 15 shares valued at $314 was made by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28. The insider Ryan Scott P bought $12,499.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Inr Advisory accumulated 1,413 shares. Commerce Natl Bank reported 574,499 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.42% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Kemper Master Retirement reported 2.39% stake. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Jnba Financial Advsr holds 0.17% or 17,071 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 11.29M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 20,334 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Invesco Ltd holds 0.34% or 21.39M shares. Ruggie Group Inc invested 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Connecticut-based Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Greenwood Gearhart invested 0.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Rwwm invested in 1.06 million shares or 14.75% of the stock.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 256,294 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $102.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).