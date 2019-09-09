Gentex (GNTX) Shareholder Federated Investors Boosted Its Position; Land & Buildings Investment Management Trimmed Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Stake by $2.63 Million

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 438,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The hedge fund held 3.80M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.01M, down from 4.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 1.14 million shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 04/04/2018 – FORMER BROOKDALE CEO BILL SHERIFF TO REJOIN CO. AS CONSULTANT; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 26/03/2018 – Brookdale Short-Interest Ratio Rises 157% to 7 Days; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.45, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Same Community Rev Per Occupied Unit Sequentially Increased 2.5%; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-15; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Loss $457.2M; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – WCBS-TV Reports Brookdale Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY Incorporates The Wand® Computer Assisted Anesthesia Tech

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 36,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 178,705 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 141,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 1.32 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chem Bankshares stated it has 15,200 shares. Moreover, Reinhart Ptnrs has 0.34% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 175,879 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 441,864 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Omers Administration invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). American Int Gru holds 0.04% or 518,333 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 28,900 shares. Essex stated it has 0.06% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.72% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 3.72 million are owned by Boston. Natixis reported 400,600 shares stake. Royal London Asset Mgmt owns 108,066 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Scharf Invests Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Barclays Public Ltd Llc has 233,357 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 0.02% or 34,797 shares.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 105,732 shares to 4,166 shares, valued at $16,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,200 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. 120 shares were bought by Chiodo Matthew, worth $2,510 on Friday, June 28. 15 shares were bought by Boehm Neil, worth $314 on Friday, June 28. Shares for $12,499 were bought by Downing Steven R. Nash Kevin C had bought 568 shares worth $9,985 on Friday, March 29.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $61,214 activity.

Analysts await Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 45.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Brookdale Senior Living Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% EPS growth.