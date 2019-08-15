Gentex (GNTX) Shareholder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $2.16 Million; Moon Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stake by $9.98 Million as Share Value Declined

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.09% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 7.77M shares traded or 25.95% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 02/04/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open Second Store in the Tampa, Florida Market; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 108,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.63M, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 2.28 million shares traded or 36.98% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01M for 15.44 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 2,225 shares to 4,175 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 8,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Company invested in 145 shares. Hendershot has 2.29% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Citadel Llc holds 45,671 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 494,128 shares. West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Co holds 221,744 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 31,055 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh holds 0.85% or 39,700 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 28,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Ltd Llc stated it has 499,752 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 186,143 shares. Schroder Mgmt owns 3.72 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.02% stake. Highland Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 95,435 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Castleark Management Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 105,300 shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. Nash Kevin C also bought $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29. Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29. $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Boehm Neil. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $204.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 382,671 shares to 212,182 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.92 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,258 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).