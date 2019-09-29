Gentex (GNTX) Shareholder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreased Holding; Motorola Solutions (MSI) Stock Value Rose While Zuckerman Investment Group Decreased by $576,020 Its Holding

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 3,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 83,046 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.85M, down from 86,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $170.19. About 525,257 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 10/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 22/05/2018 – USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Third Petition of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera to lnitiate lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patent; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 07/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity and MSi Unveil Integrated IT/OT/SOC Security Architecture at Hack New York City; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA PACT EXTENDED; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 14 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Motorola Making Gains in U.S. Market: Lenovo is finding renewed success for its Motorola phone business in the; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.34-Adj EPS $1.39; 30/05/2018 – MSI/BOCOMMLIFE DEAL CONTRIBUTION LIMITED IN SHORT-TERM: FITCH

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 81.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 55,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308,000, down from 68,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.67. About 739,500 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, which manages about $757.08M and $452.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 87,616 shares to 732,361 shares, valued at $15.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hamilton Beach Brands Hldg C by 23,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 804,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 12,032 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 33,680 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.25% or 183,353 shares. Country Trust Bancshares holds 23 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Menta Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Jnba Financial Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 228 are held by Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated. Scott & Selber Inc stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Yorktown Mgmt & Rech invested in 1,500 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 54,982 were reported by Fil Ltd. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). American Inc has invested 0.04% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Bowen Hanes And invested in 1.42% or 197,610 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 11,603 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nomura owns 9,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 EPS, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $303.13 million for 23.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.01 billion activity. $961.58 million worth of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) was sold by Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd..

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $44.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 141,197 shares to 167,097 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 913,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01M for 16.47 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since June 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2,824 activity. $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Chiodo Matthew.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 185,496 shares. 216,000 were accumulated by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Schroder Invest Management Grp Incorporated, a Maine-based fund reported 3.73 million shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Adage Capital Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.3% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 36,600 are held by Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus. 21,871 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Hikari Tsushin has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Valley National Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested 0.07% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Stifel Financial holds 0.02% or 287,496 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 65,552 shares. Brinker Capital has 0.02% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).