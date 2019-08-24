Gentex (GNTX) Shareholder American Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; Bunge Limited (BG) Holder Bank Of Montreal Has Boosted Its Holding

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gentex (GNTX) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 444,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.09M, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gentex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $25.91. About 1.10M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 67.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 128,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 318,450 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, up from 189,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 803,883 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS MARCELO MARTINS, PREVIOUSLY MANAGING DIRECTOR EMEA, BECOMES GLOBAL HEAD OF OILSEEDS; 10/03/2018 – Mansion Global: ADM, Bunge Takeover Talks Have Stalled; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS APPOINTS FORMER BUNGE EXECUTIVE PAUL BATESON AS GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 23; 08/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 8; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS ON SOY IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – CHINA `VERY DELIBERATELY’ NOT BUYING U.S SOYBEANS: BUNGE CEO; 02/05/2018 – Bunge forecasts strong earnings growth for 2018; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Posts $120M 1Q Negative Mark-To-Market on Forward Oilseed Crushing Contracts; 29/03/2018 – Sharenet: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Shares for $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. Boehm Neil also bought $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. Ryan Scott P bought $12,499 worth of stock or 711 shares.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graham (NYSE:GHM) by 18,300 shares to 311,998 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 16,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 698,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN).

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gentex (GNTX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Copart Announces Capacity Expansion at East Georgia Location – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “General Motors (GM) Rides on Truck Launches Amid Recall Woes – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Gentex (GNTX) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Rides on Expansion, High Costs Hurt – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Inv Counselors accumulated 91,272 shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 79,043 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 804,800 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. M&T Fincl Bank Corp holds 0% or 35,909 shares. Clark Estates New York has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 41,488 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 10,492 shares. Hsbc Holdg Pcl has 85,931 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 0.01% or 18,936 shares. Highstreet Asset has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 185,620 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bowling Management holds 0.24% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 72,406 shares. Capital Management reported 1.94 million shares. Asset Mngmt Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 102,681 shares.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.00M for 15.42 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bunge (BG) Pullback On Currency Concerns Is Overdone – Credit Suisse – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Bunge Limited Declares Dividends on Common and Preference Shares – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO had bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16M. Zachman Brian also bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of stock. 19,750 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $1.01 million were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 8.80M shares. Moreover, Alyeska Investment Grp Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 150,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd stated it has 9,556 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated owns 724,949 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 0.01% or 8,587 shares in its portfolio. Whitebox Advsr Ltd Liability holds 639,133 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications reported 1,000 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 67,345 shares. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn invested in 54 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Co has 0.08% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 27,972 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability invested in 18,267 shares or 0.95% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 198,089 shares. Levin Strategies L P, New York-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Earnest Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 542,456 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $395.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 309,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,197 shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd (Call).