Gentex (GNTX) Shareholder American Capital Management Cut Its Position; Legacy Private Trust Has Trimmed Its Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by $2.25 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 12,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,898 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 29,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $164.86. About 7.08 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gentex (GNTX) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 444,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.09 million, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gentex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.86. About 1.52 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset stated it has 4,113 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. 10,671 are owned by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Com. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Trust Fund holds 0.47% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 12,048 shares. Geode Management Lc holds 0.36% or 7.76M shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 303,467 shares. Todd Asset Llc reported 100,476 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.67% or 233,595 shares. Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 15,365 shares. Wright Invsts Service has 3,023 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Sky Invest Ltd Liability Co invested in 7,160 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.16% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Stonebridge Mgmt holds 0.25% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 3,875 shares. Herald Inv Mgmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,450 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 1.91 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (CSM) by 9,969 shares to 354,861 shares, valued at $24.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX).

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01 million for 15.39 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) by 7,417 shares to 140,317 shares, valued at $14.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rbc Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 5,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Graham (NYSE:GHM).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. Shares for $12,499 were bought by Downing Steven R. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Ryan Scott P. Boehm Neil bought $314 worth of stock or 15 shares. On Friday, June 28 the insider Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 20,087 shares. Strategic Global Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 22,147 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Utah Retirement System reported 49,546 shares. Smith Moore &, Missouri-based fund reported 17,086 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 233,500 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 228,554 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 24,524 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Granite Invest Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 42,520 shares. Whittier holds 0.05% or 84,708 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.32% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability owns 85,235 shares. World Asset accumulated 17,161 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

