Gentex (GNTX) Share Price Rose While Lvz Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.08 Million; Boeing Co Com Com (BA) Holder Groesbeck Investment Management Lifted Position

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 867,639 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co Com Com (BA) by 205% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,135 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $356.53. About 2.74 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Jet Airways’ order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners “hasn’t got anywhere,”says Boeing. Jet has yet to; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT COULD ORDER AIRBUS, BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER, BOEING PLANES; 13/04/2018 – FAA TO REDUCE MAX SINGLE-ENGINE FLYING TIME FOR ROLLS ROYCE-POWERED BOEING 787 JETS; 07/03/2018 – GM, Boeing and other big metals users drop after Cohn departure; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS INCREASE IN CARGO DEMAND WILL HELP FILL 777 PRODUCTION BRIDGE TO NEXT-GENERATION 777X; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Extends Bet on Parts, Services in $3.25 Billion KLX Deal; 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SEES 5 PCT OF 2018 DELIVERIES FINANCED BY INSURANCE INDUSTRY THIS YEAR, UP FROM 2 PCT IN 2017

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.00 million for 15.96 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Nash Kevin C bought $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29. $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Boehm Neil. On Friday, March 29 Ryan Scott P bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 711 shares. Chiodo Matthew had bought 120 shares worth $2,510.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93M and $421.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IVE) by 55,680 shares to 341,527 shares, valued at $38.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 333,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Management Corporation owns 151,516 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.06% or 621,355 shares. Synovus invested in 0% or 23 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr stated it has 0.64% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Jane Street Group Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 22,752 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.06% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 143,600 shares. Amer Mgmt Incorporated has 1.94M shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Strategic Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 12,756 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Ltd has invested 0.14% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C stated it has 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Lpl Limited Liability Company has 48,486 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 406,504 shares. 329,495 are held by Oak Assocs Oh. Griffin Asset holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 39,995 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 60,423 shares.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gentex to Offer Its New Car-to-Home Automation System Through VOXX Electronics – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cooper-Standard (CPS) Hurt by Poor Sales and High Costs – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Group 1 Automotive Rides on Earnings & Pricing Strategies – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com (NYSE:SNA) by 10,199 shares to 12,773 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Company Tn reported 1,742 shares stake. Citigroup holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 529,185 shares. Eqis holds 0.03% or 1,122 shares in its portfolio. Fort Point Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,028 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Hanson And Doremus Management stated it has 12,799 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Parsec Management invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 250 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Farmers National Bank & Trust stated it has 233 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 17,642 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt invested in 6,672 shares or 1.77% of the stock. Bankshares Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited invested in 0.46% or 2,558 shares. Centre Asset Ltd holds 16,640 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Company holds 0.06% or 123,083 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Investment Limited Co reported 7,897 shares. Comerica Bancorp accumulated 132,160 shares or 0.39% of the stock.