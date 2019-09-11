Gentex (GNTX) Reaches $27.70 52-Week High; Shorts at Ciner Resources Lpunits Representing Limit (CINR) Lowered By 9.49%

Ciner Resources Lpunits Representing Limit (NYSE:CINR) had a decrease of 9.49% in short interest. CINR’s SI was 14,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.49% from 15,800 shares previously. With 47,800 avg volume, 0 days are for Ciner Resources Lpunits Representing Limit (NYSE:CINR)’s short sellers to cover CINR’s short positions. The SI to Ciner Resources Lpunits Representing Limit’s float is 0.28%. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 2,982 shares traded. Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) has declined 38.64% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CINR News: 07/05/2018 – CINER RESOURCES LP – PRODUCTION VOLUMES IN QUARTER WERE UP 2.6% OVER LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Ciner Resources LP Announces Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 10-K; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Ciner Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 07/05/2018 – CINER RESOURCES LP – EXPECT 2018 DOMESTIC PRICING TO BE DOWN 1% TO 3%; 07/05/2018 – CINER RESOURCES LP – EXPECT 2018 TOTAL VOLUME SOLD TO BE FLAT TO UP 2% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS ESTIMATE OF 1% TO 3%; 31/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Insulet, Everi, Ciner Resources LP, Aluminum Corporation of; 07/05/2018 – Ciner Resources 1Q EPS 51c; 26/04/2018 – Ciner Resources LP Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 06/03/2018 Ciner Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/03/2018 – Falkonry and Ciner Resources Discuss Smart Manufacturing at Silicon Valley Women in Engineering Conference

The stock of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) hit a new 52-week high and has $29.36 target or 6.00% above today’s $27.70 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $6.83B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $29.36 price target is reached, the company will be worth $409.86M more. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.7. About 118,357 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. 568 shares valued at $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510 worth of stock or 120 shares. Boehm Neil had bought 15 shares worth $314. On Friday, March 29 the insider Ryan Scott P bought $12,499. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Downing Steven R.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $103.57 million for 16.49 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.83 billion. It offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It has a 16.9 P/E ratio. The firm also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, photoelectric smoke detectors and electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold Gentex Corporation shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 758,491 shares. Cardinal Cap Mngmt reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com owns 344,100 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company owns 24,524 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 47,425 shares. Hendershot reported 2.29% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 29,638 shares. Schwerin Boyle Mgmt has 479,000 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 300,000 shares. Malaga Cove Limited Liability holds 28,188 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 775,504 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 4.78M shares. Howe & Rusling, New York-based fund reported 50 shares. Provident Inc stated it has 4.56% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Point72 Asset Lp has invested 0.09% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $310.39 million. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. It has a 6.88 P/E ratio. The firm has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

