Gentex (GNTX) Market Valuation Rose While American Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $8.88 Million; First Wilshire Securities Management Has Lifted Silicom LTD (SILC) Stake

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gentex (GNTX) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 444,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.09M, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gentex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76 billion market cap company. It closed at $26.6 lastly. It is down 19.48% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 75.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 53,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The hedge fund held 124,274 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 70,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.56M market cap company. It closed at $30.6 lastly. It is down 18.31% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 30/04/2018 – Major Win for Silicom: Selected by Tier-1 US Telco to Deliver Edge Devices for Its SD-WAN-Based Small Business Gateways; 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Silicom; 03/04/2018 – Silicom’s First Quarter 2018 Results Release Scheduled for April 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to; 13/03/2018 – SILICOM LTD – THE CUSTOMER INDICATED THAT THE CANCELLATION WAS UNRELATED TO SILICOM’S PRODUCT; 13/03/2018 TOP 10 CLOUD PLAYER CANCELS NEW CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE ARCHITECTURE THAT USED SILICOM’S 100-GIGABIT-SWITCH-FABRIC-ON-A-NIC DUE TO INTERNAL REASONS

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) by 7,417 shares to 140,317 shares, valued at $14.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Real Page (NASDAQ:RP) by 14,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 839,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerovironment (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $106.80 million for 15.83 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. $9,985 worth of stock was bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. Boehm Neil had bought 15 shares worth $314 on Friday, June 28. Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of stock. $2,510 worth of stock was bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,724 are owned by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 13,975 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Highland Cap Mngmt has 0.15% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 95,435 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 494,128 shares stake. Catalyst Capital Limited Company accumulated 38,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 68,716 were reported by Oppenheimer Communication. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6.64 million shares. 35,909 are owned by M&T Bank Corp. Hartline Corp owns 12,170 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 422,447 shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Lc reported 0.04% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Hillsdale reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Fort LP owns 80,992 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Howe And Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 50 shares. First Citizens National Bank Trust Co holds 0.06% or 24,020 shares in its portfolio.

