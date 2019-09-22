Gentex (GNTX) Holder Provident Investment Management Trimmed Position by $1.18 Million as Stock Value Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Has Increased by Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 14,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 43,488 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07M, up from 29,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 49,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.81 million, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06B market cap company. It closed at $27.72 lastly. It is up 19.48% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 73,569 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc. Advsrs Asset stated it has 113,143 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Parkside Fincl Bank And invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Federated Inc Pa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 214,417 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. 19,850 are held by Hillsdale Invest Management Inc. Tuttle Tactical invested in 40,300 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd reported 0.69% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.06% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 6.31 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 2,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability owns 560 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward owns 21,483 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Scharf Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 19,865 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp stated it has 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. The insider Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510. Ryan Scott P bought 711 shares worth $12,499. Boehm Neil bought 15 shares worth $314. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was made by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gentex to Offer Its New Car-to-Home Automation System Through VOXX Electronics – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gentex (GNTX) Up 12.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Gentex (GNTX) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gentex Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.00 million for 16.50 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $674.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 280 shares to 18,879 shares, valued at $35.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).