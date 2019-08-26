Gentex (GNTX) Holder Provident Investment Management Has Upped Holding; Ingersoll (IR) Valuation Rose While Generation Investment Management Llp Has Cut Its Holding by $15.17 Million

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.75 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.08. About 30,962 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 141,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 3.29M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355.41 million, down from 3.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $115.36. About 18,900 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colonial Trust Advsr invested 1.07% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 72,150 shares. Security Natl Tru has 0.14% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 3,020 are owned by Edmp Inc. Mngmt Professionals reported 600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling has 0.02% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 981 shares. Raymond James Na reported 15,351 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Compton Cap Ri owns 6,660 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.11% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Jnba Advsr, a Minnesota-based fund reported 140 shares. Creative Planning invested in 17,606 shares. Savant Llc owns 2,617 shares. Perkins Coie Tru reported 150 shares. Barometer Cap Mngmt owns 4,100 shares.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 105,458 shares to 11.73 million shares, valued at $528.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 28,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn reported 4.26 million shares. Bb&T Corporation, North Carolina-based fund reported 53,548 shares. Moreover, Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has 0.85% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 39,700 shares. Invesco Limited holds 3.20 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. North Point Managers Oh invested in 2.48% or 632,257 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 214,980 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 2.61M shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% or 804,800 shares in its portfolio. Provident Inv Management reported 1.34 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 720,903 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 31,055 shares. Huntington State Bank reported 9,818 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Llc holds 0.63% or 31,031 shares. Us Bankshares De accumulated 114,392 shares.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,972 shares to 43,614 shares, valued at $16.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 1,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,861 shares, and cut its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC).