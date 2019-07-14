Gentex (GNTX) Holder Provident Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake; Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Shareholder Arlington Value Capital Has Increased Position by $985,732 as Shares Rose

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.75 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 1.16 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 11,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36M, up from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $83.35. About 245,313 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 45.25% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2019 EPS $2.30 TO $2.40; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 21/05/2018 – Monro Inc.: Free Service Tire Acquisition Expected to Add About $47M In Annualized Sales; 09/04/2018 – Monro at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $475,699 activity. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Downing Steven R. Chiodo Matthew had bought 120 shares worth $2,510. $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28. $513,506 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was sold by Wallace James H. Nash Kevin C bought $9,985 worth of stock or 568 shares.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 3,599 shares to 282,137 shares, valued at $33.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,400 shares, and cut its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.