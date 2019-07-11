Gentex (GNTX) Holder Motley Fool Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $4.00 Million as Share Value Rose; Granite Point Capital Management LP Increased Facebook (FB) Position by $1.04 Million as Market Value Rose

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 865,259 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 6,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 20.57M shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg is highly adept at addressing Facebook’s greatest threats – and his newest move is taking aim at blockchain’s potential; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Elon Musk deletes Facebook accounts for Tesla and SpaceX; 08/05/2018 – David Cochrane: EXCLUSIVE by @ciaraobrien: Facebook announces ban on foreign-funded advertisements aimed at #8thre; 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Faces Bipartisan Call to Address Trust Gap; 19/03/2018 – Meet Christopher Wylie, the millennial whistleblower behind Facebook’s data controversy; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 21/03/2018 – Cambridge university tussled with academic at heart of Facebook scandal; 12/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have “no negative impact on Tinder.” “[People don’t] want to mix Facebook with their dating lives,” says Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg; 20/03/2018 – Best of Late Night: Stephen Colbert Would Have Liked a Facebook Alert About Cambridge Analytica; 29/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INC. IS SET TO OFFER ITS WHATSAPP PAYMENT SERVICES TO THE WHOLE OF INDIA AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Management Limited has 106,800 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.19 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Natixis has 400,600 shares. Asset Mngmt One Comm reported 65,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 2,000 shares. 192,965 are owned by Citigroup. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.03% or 804,800 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial Corp owns 83 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Mufg Americas Holdings Corp reported 0% stake. Old Bank & Trust In holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 43,672 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Zebra Cap Limited Com holds 0.55% or 49,848 shares. Raymond James Associates stated it has 277,138 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VLVLY vs. GNTX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gentex (GNTX) Down 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 6/18/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.40 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $102.24 million for 14.76 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $475,699 activity. On Friday, March 29 Ryan Scott P bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 711 shares. $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Chiodo Matthew. Another trade for 15 shares valued at $314 was bought by Boehm Neil. $12,499 worth of stock was bought by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. Wallace James H had sold 24,000 shares worth $513,506.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $865.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 5,720 shares to 34,606 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Inc by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Llc holds 1.11% or 3.66 million shares in its portfolio. 44,177 were accumulated by Howe And Rusling. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 6.55 million shares or 1.4% of the stock. Sterling Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 1.58% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mount Vernon Associates Md invested in 12,978 shares or 3.3% of the stock. Intact Management has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brave Warrior Advsrs Ltd Co holds 7.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 838,174 shares. 6,176 were accumulated by Ghp Advsr. Lenox Wealth Management invested in 0.06% or 1,113 shares. Iconiq Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 307,605 shares. Nadler Financial Grp Incorporated has 0.33% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hills Savings Bank And Tru Company accumulated 8,046 shares. Columbus Circle Investors accumulated 1.23% or 289,837 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 3.22M shares. Logan holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 143,492 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barclays affirms buying Facebook before earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cramer: Libra Digital Currency Is Transformational For Facebook – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Is the Best Way to Short Google Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Yet Another Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Four Big Reasons You Need to Stick with Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Shares for $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. 15,900 shares valued at $2.39M were sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock or 4,761 shares.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 85,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield (Put) (HYG).