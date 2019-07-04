Gentex (GNTX) Holder Lvz Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $2.08 Million as Share Price Rose; Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Boosted Its Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Share Value Declined

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 459,109 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 73,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.63M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.63M, up from 4.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 4.58 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 201,400 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $77.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 444,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.73M shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Drexel Morgan Communications reported 20,625 shares. California-based Cap Ww Investors has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 2.44 million are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Clal Ins Hldg Limited stated it has 7,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utd Fire Group Inc accumulated 0.58% or 36,000 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 98,010 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Communications invested in 0.15% or 76,200 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Com has 10,198 shares. 18,031 were accumulated by Halsey Associate Ct. Capital Counsel holds 0.82% or 51,159 shares. Arrow Corp holds 0.06% or 6,306 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd accumulated 721,199 shares. Nomura owns 403,348 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,253 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 1.14M shares.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $102.24 million for 15.24 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93 million and $421.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IVE) by 55,680 shares to 341,527 shares, valued at $38.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 267,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).