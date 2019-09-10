Gentex (GNTX) Holder Lvz Advisors Has Lowered Position by $2.08 Million; Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Shareholder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Its Holding by $413,871

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.16. About 31,738 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 137,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% . The institutional investor held 6.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29 million, up from 6.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 181,226 shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 20/04/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Supports Cation Capital’s Call for Change at Crescent Point Energy; 30/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Shareholders that Support Change are Reminded to Vote on Cation Capital’s BLUE Proxy Card or BLUE VIF; 02/05/2018 – S. John Tilak: Canada’s Crescent Point set to win support for director nominees -sources | Reuters; 03/05/2018 – Crescent Point reports first-quarter loss; 01/05/2018 – CPPIB SUPPORTS CRESCENT POINT BOARD SLATE IN CATION PROXY FIGHT; 03/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Achieves Significant Growth in U.S. Operations and Announces Strategic Land Position in the East Shale Du; 26/04/2018 – Crescent Point Survey Shows Investors Want New CEO, Directors; 10/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS “URGES” CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE THEIR BLUE PROXY OR BLUE VIF IN FAVOUR OF 4 OF CATION’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 25/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP CPG.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$13 FROM C$12

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 19,312 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $93.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transalta Corp. (NYSE:TAC) by 2.52M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 30,765 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated owns 14.34 million shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com reported 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Exane Derivatives owns 4,482 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 30,739 shares. Van Eck Corporation holds 0% or 64,142 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 119,190 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Company accumulated 21,957 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd reported 11,113 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Corporation Tn owns 5,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 250,494 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 30,500 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0% or 4,600 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 174,873 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 427 shares.

More notable recent Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crescent Point Energy: Around $400 Million In Positive Cash Flow For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Crescent Point Announces Q2 2019 Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Crescent Point Energy Confirms October 2018 Dividend Toronto Stock Exchange:CPG – GlobeNewswire” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crescent Point: The Perfect Setup For Share Buyback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 72,406 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And Incorporated owns 68,716 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Synovus Corporation has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Heritage Wealth reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 14,460 shares. Hl Services Ltd invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al invested in 220,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 210,755 shares. Smithfield Communications has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.02% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Freestone Capital Limited Liability owns 167,174 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bank Tru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 21,505 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93M and $421.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Lts Fd Tr Iv by 33,200 shares to 55,764 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK) by 15,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. Ryan Scott P bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29. Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of stock or 711 shares. Boehm Neil had bought 15 shares worth $314 on Friday, June 28. The insider Nash Kevin C bought $9,985.