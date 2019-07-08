Gentex (GNTX) Holder Lvz Advisors Has Decreased Its Position as Valuation Rose; As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stock Value Rose, Shufro Rose & Co Has Decreased by $1.26 Million Its Holding

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 48,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 644,698 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.83M, down from 693,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 1.52M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc analyzed 10,030 shares as the company's stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.08. About 477,969 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. COG’s profit will be $143.95 million for 17.41 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% negative EPS growth.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umh Pptys Inc (NYSE:UMH) by 22,600 shares to 89,500 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 42,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldfield Corp (NYSEMKT:GV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $102.23 million for 15.05 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93 million and $421.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Lts Fd Tr Iv by 33,200 shares to 55,764 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IVE) by 55,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Boehm Neil. Nash Kevin C had bought 568 shares worth $9,985 on Friday, March 29. 711 shares were bought by Downing Steven R, worth $12,499. $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Chiodo Matthew. 711 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $12,499 were bought by Ryan Scott P.