Gentex (GNTX) Holder Lvz Advisors Cut Position by $2.08 Million; As Ladder Cap (LADR) Stock Declined, Holder Menta Capital Has Cut by $620,823 Its Stake

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 947,077 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (LADR) by 56.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 36,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% . The hedge fund held 27,626 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470,000, down from 64,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Ladder Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.69. About 369,346 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q Net $67.8M; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c; 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Ladder Capital Class A; 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR); 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $49,678 activity.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 5,100 shares to 9,200 shares, valued at $636,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmark Group Inc by 122,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold LADR shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 2.55% less from 58.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Management Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Deutsche State Bank Ag invested 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Nordea Investment Ab stated it has 312,130 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 333 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce invested in 42,526 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Financial has 0.01% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Cambridge Investment Research Advisors owns 0% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 15,928 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Research has 137,520 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs owns 3,619 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 3,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 4 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 173,428 shares stake. D E Shaw And reported 482,300 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 5,109 shares stake.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. On Friday, March 29 the insider Ryan Scott P bought $12,499. Another trade for 120 shares valued at $2,510 was made by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. Another trade for 15 shares valued at $314 was made by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28. The insider Nash Kevin C bought $9,985.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93M and $421.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 333,651 shares to 391,742 shares, valued at $69.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 267,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 128,866 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 384,745 shares. Ww Asset Management invested in 17,161 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Origin Asset Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 134,000 shares. Atlanta Mngmt L L C holds 56,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Adage Capital Prns Grp Incorporated Lc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 10,492 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt holds 12,700 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri invested 0.07% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). The Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Dupont Cap Mgmt invested in 151,516 shares. Citigroup invested in 192,965 shares or 0% of the stock. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).