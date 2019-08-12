Gentex (GNTX) Holder Lvz Advisors Cut Its Stake; Rivernorth Capital Management Decreased Holding in Garrison Cap Com (GARS) by $993,202

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Garrison Cap Inc Com (GARS) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 141,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54 million, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Garrison Cap Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 28,222 shares traded or 1.23% up from the average. Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) has declined 15.83% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Roy Blunt: Blunt Statement on Confirmation of Timothy Garrison to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of; 06/03/2018 – Garrison Capital 4Q EPS 23c; 01/05/2018 – Indian Motorcycle & Carey Hart Bring V-Twin-Powered Armed Forces Day Celebration to Troops at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart; 17/04/2018 – Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Garrison Funding 2018-1 L.P. Nts Rtgs; 10/05/2018 – Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC Files Class Action Against the United States Patent and Trademark Office For “Taking”; 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 24/05/2018 – Former President of Arm Holdings, Tudor Brown, to Join Board of Garrison Technology

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 774,515 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93 million and $421.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IVE) by 55,680 shares to 341,527 shares, valued at $38.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi by 288,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 699,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK).

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.00 million for 16.18 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. 711 shares valued at $12,499 were bought by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510 worth of stock. 568 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C. Ryan Scott P had bought 711 shares worth $12,499 on Friday, March 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett & Lc has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Ameritas Investment Partners reported 114,453 shares stake. 400,600 are held by Natixis. Columbia Asset, Michigan-based fund reported 6,390 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp reported 45,671 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Com owns 98,831 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Carroll Assoc holds 496 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hartline Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Clark Estates Inc has 0.52% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). United Automobile Association invested in 0% or 41,213 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Smithfield Tru accumulated 475 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0% or 85,931 shares.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR) by 847,422 shares to 9.01M shares, valued at $37.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgim High Yield Bond Fund In by 135,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ).