Gentex (GNTX) Holder Long Road Investment Counsel Has Upped Stake; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Lowered Its Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Holding by $1.05 Million

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 168.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,800 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, up from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.54. About 632,216 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 7,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,364 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 31,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $131.88. About 119,935 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 33.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q EPS $1.84; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Continues its Mission in Transparency; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sanderson Farms Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFM); 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 03/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS 2Q EPS $1.84, EST. $2.46

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Johnson Controls (JCI) Q3 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gentex (GNTX) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Where Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Gentex (GNTX) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gentex Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. 711 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $12,499 were bought by Ryan Scott P. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Downing Steven R. The insider Nash Kevin C bought 568 shares worth $9,985. 24,000 shares were sold by Wallace James H, worth $513,506 on Thursday, January 31. Chiodo Matthew also bought $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Hussman Strategic Advsrs owns 127,600 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 440,600 shares. Petrus Trust Lta reported 0.04% stake. 4.78 million were accumulated by Bank Of New York Mellon. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.05% or 6.31 million shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Management holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 3.07M shares. Reinhart holds 0.34% or 175,879 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Sprucegrove Inv Management reported 1.37% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Strs Ohio accumulated 14,086 shares or 0% of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 508,613 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 233,357 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Llc holds 300,000 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tegna Inc by 29,400 shares to 123,566 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Natl Corp (NASDAQ:CAC) by 39,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn (NYSE:MLR).

Analysts await Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $2.84 earnings per share, up 468.00% or $2.34 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SAFM’s profit will be $62.92M for 11.61 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Sanderson Farms, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 13 investors sold SAFM shares while 90 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.07 million shares or 3.54% less from 22.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment Inc reported 0.02% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Riverhead Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,383 shares. Walleye Trading Llc invested in 2,825 shares or 0% of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 161,098 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Howe And Rusling reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Regions Financial Corp accumulated 521 shares. 49,271 were accumulated by Third Avenue Management Limited Liability. Balyasny Asset Ltd stated it has 227,540 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Renaissance Ltd Llc accumulated 1.36M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Com holds 166,495 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Kempen Cap Management Nv holds 0.48% or 39,900 shares.