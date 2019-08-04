Gentex (GNTX) Holder Geode Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $2.66 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Regal Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding by $561,741 as Market Valuation Rose

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 28,416 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 23,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 8.55M shares traded or 42.94% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 132,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 3.82M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.96 million, down from 3.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 1.33 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.35M for 16.10 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Johnson Controls (JCI) Q3 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Orders for Durable Goods Rise in June: Winners & Losers – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 19, 2019 : AXP, BLK, SLB, SYF, STT, CFG, RF, KSU, ALV, GNTX, MAN, IBKC – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) by 245,833 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $22.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mannkind Corp by 485,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Quanterix Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Inv Prns has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Mgmt Corp Va holds 478,988 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.04% or 21,505 shares. Us Financial Bank De has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Boston Prtnrs accumulated 0.1% or 3.72 million shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 41,213 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, California-based fund reported 2,290 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 2,360 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank Communication has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 15,202 shares. Country Retail Bank owns 1.01M shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has invested 0.05% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 9,165 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 565,221 shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Boehm Neil. $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Nash Kevin C. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was made by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. Ryan Scott P also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corporation (CVX) Management on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chevron’s Permian Production Pays Off With A Strong Beat – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd invested in 0.16% or 15,650 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 0.3% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6,054 shares. Da Davidson Com invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cincinnati owns 2.47% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 716,000 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 761,536 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mgmt Ne invested in 46,558 shares or 2.05% of the stock. 1.79M are owned by Clearbridge Invs Ltd. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mngmt Or accumulated 10,318 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6.87M shares. Moreover, Hartline Inv Corporation has 0.73% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 0.67% or 35,986 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited has 32,804 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Convergence Invest, Wisconsin-based fund reported 32,897 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.88% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins reported 2.57% stake.