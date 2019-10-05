Gentex (GNTX) Holder Boston Partners Boosted Position by $20.48 Million; Danaher (DHR) Holder Institute For Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Boston Partners increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 853,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 4.57M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.52M, up from 3.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 1.93 million shares traded or 12.24% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 2,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 4,368 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $624,000, down from 6,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $141.65. About 1.87M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Danaher Stock Soared Nearly 40% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Danaher To Webcast Water Quality Platform Investor And Analyst Meeting At Hach – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “6 September Healthcare IPOs Investors Should Take Stock Of – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Daniel Loeb’s Top 5 Holdings as of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Powershares Water Resource ETF Is Steaminâ€™ – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $814.87 million for 30.79 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $451.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 8,661 shares to 14,209 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1,050 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 57,919 shares. Next Fincl Gru invested in 0.03% or 1,801 shares. Pinnacle Prns holds 0.41% or 38,344 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt, a Iowa-based fund reported 39,888 shares. Profit Investment Mngmt Ltd invested in 9,531 shares or 1% of the stock. Wendell David Associate owns 85,492 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Livingston Gru Asset (Operating As Southport Management) has 20,772 shares. Gm Advisory Group Incorporated Inc holds 0.1% or 2,221 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru reported 30,752 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Everence Management accumulated 34,845 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc has invested 0.12% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Stone Run Limited Liability invested 3.18% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Somerville Kurt F, Massachusetts-based fund reported 118,996 shares. Lateef Investment Mgmt LP invested in 3.98% or 223,761 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Invest LP holds 11,032 shares. Stifel invested in 0.02% or 287,496 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership accumulated 623,412 shares. Hightower Advisors Llc owns 18,094 shares. Northstar Investment Advsr Limited holds 206,106 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Blackrock Inc holds 23.59M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management reported 0% stake. 3.73 million are held by Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp. Fort Lp invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Dumont And Blake Invest Advsr Llc reported 0.4% stake. Grimes And Inc stated it has 360,419 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt owns 479,000 shares. Sequoia Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% or 50,227 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 172,930 shares.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gentex Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gentex Appoints Joe Matthews Diversity Officer Nasdaq:GNTX – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gentex to Sponsor the 2019 Michigan International Auto Show – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 21, 2019.

Since June 28, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $10,632 activity. The insider Downing Steven R bought 106 shares worth $2,493. Ryan Scott P also bought $2,493 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. Boehm Neil bought $329 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, September 27.