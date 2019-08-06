Gentex (GNTX) Holder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position by $2.16 Million; Bottomline Technologies De Common (EPAY) Shareholder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Decreased Position by $550,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Common (EPAY) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 289,367 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, down from 300,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.11. About 236,489 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 108,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.63M, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $27.09. About 766,932 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.36M for 16.13 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. The insider Downing Steven R bought $12,499. Chiodo Matthew had bought 120 shares worth $2,510 on Friday, June 28. Boehm Neil had bought 15 shares worth $314 on Friday, June 28. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was made by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning holds 17,557 shares. Oak Ltd Oh holds 0.42% or 329,495 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 12,931 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc accumulated 499,752 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Capital Guardian Trust accumulated 0% or 2,000 shares. Essex Fin holds 0.06% or 9,800 shares in its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 228,554 shares. Moreover, Advisory Ser Networks Lc has 0.02% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% stake. Dubuque Comml Bank Trust owns 1,600 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Lc holds 1.6% or 299,535 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 12,000 shares. Northern invested in 2.61M shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Co has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18,340 shares to 359,225 shares, valued at $17.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 373,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Sei holds 345,095 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.26% or 159,397 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp accumulated 7,625 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc invested in 68 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Svcs invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Renaissance Technologies Limited reported 223,242 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh reported 289,367 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn reported 207,464 shares stake. Pnc Grp accumulated 0% or 9,552 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% or 352,617 shares. Teton Advsrs invested in 0.08% or 16,600 shares. 16,100 were accumulated by Eulav Asset. Riverhead Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 5,418 shares.