Gentex (GNTX) Holder American Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Primecap Management Company Has Increased Its Stake by $4.54 Million

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gentex (GNTX) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 131,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.48 million, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gentex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06B market cap company. It closed at $27.72 lastly. It is up 19.48% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 319,528 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $605.07 million, up from 317,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN AMAZON SHOPPING APP; 02/04/2018 – Inside Jeff Bezos’ $84.9 billion empire; 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP; 27/04/2018 – Health care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Touts Amazon’s 100 Million Prime Members to Shareholders; 04/04/2018 – TRUMP ECONOMIC ADVISER LARRY KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP COMMENTS ON AMAZON.COM ARE NOT AN ATTACK ON BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s ‘Long Runway’ to Retail Success: Report — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.00M for 16.50 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sei Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 24,600 shares to 761,068 shares, valued at $42.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 14,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Alarm.Com Holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 104,253 are owned by Euclidean Tech Mngmt Limited Liability. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 176,014 shares. Comerica Bancorporation owns 191,503 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 21,110 shares. Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 0% or 226,478 shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv has invested 0.37% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, American Research And Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Mason Street reported 136,230 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 2.37% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 9.66M shares. Northstar Inv Advsr Lc accumulated 0.94% or 206,106 shares. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.15% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Scharf Invests Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 153,867 shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. 568 shares were bought by Nash Kevin C, worth $9,985 on Friday, March 29. Downing Steven R had bought 711 shares worth $12,499. $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Boehm Neil. Ryan Scott P had bought 711 shares worth $12,499 on Friday, March 29.

