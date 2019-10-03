Gentex (GNTX) EPS Estimated At $0.42; Iridex (IRIX)’s Sentiment Is 0.91

Analysts expect Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report $0.42 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. GNTX’s profit would be $107.00 million giving it 15.99 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Gentex Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 1.70M shares traded or 0.56% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div

Iridex Corp (IRIX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 10 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 11 sold and decreased stakes in Iridex Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 6.67 million shares, up from 5.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Iridex Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Since June 28, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $10,632 activity. 15 shares were bought by Boehm Neil, worth $314 on Friday, June 28. 106 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $2,493 were bought by Downing Steven R. $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Chiodo Matthew. Ryan Scott P bought 106 shares worth $2,493.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold Gentex Corporation shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Ser Incorporated reported 9,800 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca, California-based fund reported 214,417 shares. West Coast Limited invested in 1.31% or 232,567 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated Ny has 3,540 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 144,163 were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd. Motley Fool Asset Management invested 0.82% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). First Republic Inv Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 11,732 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Inv Techs has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Euclidean Technologies Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2.41% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 29,352 are owned by Mackenzie. Ohio-based Mai Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al owns 216,000 shares. 2,640 are held by Signaturefd. Epoch Prtnrs accumulated 170,074 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier Trust Co reported 88,180 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.84 billion. It offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It has a 16.39 P/E ratio. The firm also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, photoelectric smoke detectors and electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments.

The stock increased 3.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About 81,342 shares traded. IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) has declined 55.38% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.38% the S&P500. Some Historical IRIX News: 20/03/2018 – Iridex Receives CE Mark for Transilluminated Probe; 20/03/2018 – IRIDEX GETS CE MARK FOR TRANSILLUMINATED PROBE; 08/03/2018 – IRIDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.44; 08/03/2018 – IRIDEX CORP IRIX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $37 MLN TO $41 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Iridex 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 16/04/2018 – IRIDEX Announces Appointment of Maria Sainz and David Bruce to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – IRIDEX CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.31; 19/04/2018 – DJ IRIDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRIX); 08/03/2018 – Iridex 4Q Rev $10.2M; 16/04/2018 – IRIDEX Announces Appointment of Maria Sainz and David Bruce to Its Bd of Directors

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company has market cap of $26.75 million. The firm offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders.