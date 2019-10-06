Gentex (GNTX) EPS Estimated At $0.42; Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP)’s Sentiment Is 1.23

Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 32 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 26 sold and decreased their stakes in Icahn Enterprises LP. The hedge funds in our database now have: 193.15 million shares, up from 182.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Icahn Enterprises LP in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 21 Increased: 24 New Position: 8.

Analysts expect Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report $0.42 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. GNTX’s profit would be $107.00M giving it 15.67 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Gentex Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 1.93M shares traded or 10.95% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. The company has market cap of $12.67 billion. The Company’s Investment segment operates various private investment funds. It has a 16.08 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers.

The stock increased 1.12% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 50,211 shares traded. Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) has risen 2.64% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IEP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Icahn Enterprises LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEP); 16/04/2018 – CARL C ICAHN – ON APRIL 13, ICAHN, AFFILIATES NOTIFIED SANDRIDGE ENERGY THAT IT INTENDS TO NOMINATE 5 INDIVIDUALS TO SANDRIDGE BOARD – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants biofuels waiver to billionaire Icahn’s oil refinery; 17/04/2018 – Icahn and Deason Say Proposed Deal Undervalues Xerox and ‘Disproportionately’ Favors Fuji; 30/04/2018 – Humeyra Pamuk: Exclusive – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has granted a biofuels waiver to an oil refinery owned by U.S; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Fed; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Gets a Lift From Federal-Mogul Sale — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – SD RECOMMENDS HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR 2 ICAHN NOMINEES; 17/04/2018 – Bill Ackman says Newell made ‘deal with the devil’ in Icahn agreement; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Xerox CEO out as part of settlement with investors Icahn, Deason; new board to immediately evaluate

Icahn Carl C holds 50.6% of its portfolio in Icahn Enterprises L.P. for 185.33 million shares. Old West Investment Management Llc owns 27,326 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Asset Management Inc. has 0.49% invested in the company for 9,812 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.38% in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp., a Florida-based fund reported 54,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold Gentex Corporation shares while 147 reduced holdings.

Since June 28, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $10,632 activity. Another trade for 106 shares valued at $2,493 was made by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, September 27. Ryan Scott P had bought 106 shares worth $2,493. 15 shares were bought by Boehm Neil, worth $314. Shares for $2,493 were bought by Downing Steven R on Friday, September 27.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.71 billion. It offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It has a 16.06 P/E ratio. The firm also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, photoelectric smoke detectors and electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments.