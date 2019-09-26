Gentex (GNTX) EPS Estimated At $0.42; Federated Investors Boosted Its Employers Holdings (EIG) Stake

Analysts expect Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report $0.42 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. GNTX’s profit would be $107.00M giving it 16.51 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Gentex Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 942,443 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors

Federated Investors Inc increased Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) stake by 50.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Federated Investors Inc acquired 31,628 shares as Employers Holdings Inc (EIG)’s stock rose 4.33%. The Federated Investors Inc holds 93,724 shares with $3.96M value, up from 62,096 last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc now has $1.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 135,557 shares traded or 8.85% up from the average. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold EIG shares while 52 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 24.84 million shares or 0.57% less from 24.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of Mellon reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Moreover, Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 6,339 shares. Federated Pa holds 0.01% or 93,724 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Inc has invested 0.01% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny invested in 0.01% or 10,591 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Ltd reported 41,250 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Com owns 97,070 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 0.01% or 57,100 shares. 93,766 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. Aqr Cap holds 0.02% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) or 359,069 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 6,587 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 23,585 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold Gentex Corporation shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Association Oh owns 13,650 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Hollencrest Cap Management has invested 0.03% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 2,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Reinhart Ptnrs has invested 0.46% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Amalgamated Bancorporation has 53,824 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 44,800 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Citizens Retail Bank Tru Com owns 0.06% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 24,020 shares. 59,162 were reported by Gateway Inv Advisers Lc. Great Lakes Advsrs Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 83,803 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 36,600 shares. Eqis Cap Inc reported 21,304 shares. Fdx reported 0.03% stake. Lafleur & Godfrey invested in 1.79% or 292,270 shares. Hrt Llc reported 63,249 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

