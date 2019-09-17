Gentex (GNTX) EPS Estimated At $0.42; Encore Capital Group (ECPG) SI Decreased By 1.32%

Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) had a decrease of 1.32% in short interest. ECPG’s SI was 7.37M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.32% from 7.47M shares previously. With 279,500 avg volume, 26 days are for Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s short sellers to cover ECPG’s short positions. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 190,730 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q REV. $272M, EST. $324.9M; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in Encore Capital Published in Error; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 27/04/2018 – Medford Trnscrpt: Wynn’s Boston gaming resort renamed `Encore Boston Harbor’; 15/05/2018 – Red Mountain Cuts Encore Capital: 13F

Analysts expect Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report $0.42 EPS on October, 18. GNTX's profit would be $107.00M giving it 16.36 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $27.48. About 1.29 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for clients across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The firm purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It has a 7.06 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.8 in 2019Q1.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Chiodo Matthew. On Friday, March 29 the insider Nash Kevin C bought $9,985. The insider Boehm Neil bought $314. Ryan Scott P bought $12,499 worth of stock or 711 shares. 711 shares valued at $12,499 were bought by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29.