Gentex Corporation (GNTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)

As Auto Parts businesses, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) and China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex Corporation 27 1.09 254.15M 1.65 16.66 China Automotive Systems Inc. 2 1.21 11.75M -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gentex Corporation and China Automotive Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gentex Corporation and China Automotive Systems Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex Corporation 938,515,509.60% 23.4% 20.7% China Automotive Systems Inc. 588,529,927.37% -0.2% -0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Gentex Corporation has a beta of 1.22 and its 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500. China Automotive Systems Inc. has a 1.5 beta and it is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gentex Corporation are 4.8 and 3.6. Competitively, China Automotive Systems Inc. has 1.5 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gentex Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Automotive Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gentex Corporation and China Automotive Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 China Automotive Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gentex Corporation’s average target price is $25, while its potential downside is -9.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gentex Corporation and China Automotive Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.9% and 3% respectively. About 0.2% of Gentex Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 61.14% of China Automotive Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gentex Corporation 1.18% 12.1% 19.84% 23.24% 19.48% 35.68% China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.44% -5.89% -19.72% -22.23% -45.5% -8.2%

For the past year Gentex Corporation has 35.68% stronger performance while China Automotive Systems Inc. has -8.2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Gentex Corporation beats China Automotive Systems Inc.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. The company also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, photoelectric smoke detectors and electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.