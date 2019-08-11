Gentex Corporation (GNTX) and Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Comparison side by side

Since Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) and Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) are part of the Auto Parts industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex Corporation 23 3.75 N/A 1.65 16.66 Gentherm Incorporated 40 1.26 N/A 1.05 38.89

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gentex Corporation and Gentherm Incorporated. Gentherm Incorporated appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Gentex Corporation. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Gentex Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Gentherm Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex Corporation 0.00% 23.4% 20.7% Gentherm Incorporated 0.00% 8% 5.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.22 beta means Gentex Corporation’s volatility is 22.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Gentherm Incorporated’s 1.31 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.8 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gentex Corporation. Its rival Gentherm Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 1.7 respectively. Gentex Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gentherm Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Gentex Corporation and Gentherm Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Gentherm Incorporated 1 1 2 2.50

The downside potential is -8.05% for Gentex Corporation with consensus price target of $25. Competitively Gentherm Incorporated has a consensus price target of $45.75, with potential upside of 18.52%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Gentherm Incorporated seems more appealing than Gentex Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.9% of Gentex Corporation shares and 0% of Gentherm Incorporated shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Gentex Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Gentherm Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gentex Corporation 1.18% 12.1% 19.84% 23.24% 19.48% 35.68% Gentherm Incorporated -0.9% -2.94% -1.37% -0.92% -6.38% 2.33%

For the past year Gentex Corporation has stronger performance than Gentherm Incorporated

Summary

Gentex Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Gentherm Incorporated.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. The company also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, photoelectric smoke detectors and electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Automotive and Industrial segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units. This segment also provides specialized automotive cable system products, including ready-made wire harnesses and related wiring products; automotive steering wheel heaters, heated door and armrests, heated and cooled cup holders, and thermal storage bins; and non-automotive products comprising heated and cooled mattress and furniture. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, and automotive seat manufacturers. The Industrial segment offers remote power generation systems, patient temperature management systems, and environmental testing equipment and services. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.