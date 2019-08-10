Gentex Corporation (GNTX) and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Comparing side by side

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) have been rivals in the Auto Parts for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex Corporation 23 3.75 N/A 1.65 16.66 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 53 0.19 N/A 2.20 22.45

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Gentex Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Gentex Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex Corporation 0.00% 23.4% 20.7% Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 1.8%

Volatility & Risk

Gentex Corporation has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

Gentex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Gentex Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Gentex Corporation and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

The downside potential is -8.05% for Gentex Corporation with consensus price target of $25. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $46 consensus price target and a 21.56% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Gentex Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.9% of Gentex Corporation shares and 99.6% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Gentex Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gentex Corporation 1.18% 12.1% 19.84% 23.24% 19.48% 35.68% Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. -1.57% 8.84% 1.71% -34.54% -62.97% -20.35%

For the past year Gentex Corporation had bullish trend while Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. beats Gentex Corporation.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. The company also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, photoelectric smoke detectors and electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America segments. Its sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. The company's fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, and quick connects. Its fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. The company also offers anti vibration systems, including powertrain mount systems that comprise multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, Bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and suspension mounts, such as conventional and hydraulic bushings, strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.