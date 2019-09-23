Gentex Corporation (GNTX) and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex Corporation 24 3.82 N/A 1.65 16.66 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 12 0.13 N/A -0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gentex Corporation and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex Corporation 0.00% 23.4% 20.7% American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.3% -1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Gentex Corporation’s 1.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s 1.99 beta is the reason why it is 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gentex Corporation are 4.8 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Gentex Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Gentex Corporation and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Gentex Corporation has a -9.81% downside potential and a consensus target price of $25. Competitively the consensus target price of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is $14, which is potential 75.00% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Gentex Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gentex Corporation and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.9% and 0% respectively. About 0.2% of Gentex Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gentex Corporation 1.18% 12.1% 19.84% 23.24% 19.48% 35.68% American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. -4.66% -2.5% -15.42% -17.27% -28.03% 8.74%

For the past year Gentex Corporation has stronger performance than American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

Summary

Gentex Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. The company also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, photoelectric smoke detectors and electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.