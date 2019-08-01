Gentex Corp. (GNTX) Shareholder Systematic Financial Management LP Has Boosted Position; Sps Commerce (SPSC) Shares Rose While Tudor Investment Et Al Has Decreased Its Position by $497,034

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 4,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The hedge fund held 13,497 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 18,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Sps Commerce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $111.83. About 106,433 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: LEGION’S KIPER DISCUSSING SPS COMMERCE; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Rev $59.4M-$60M; 15/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management Buys 1.9% of SPS Commerce; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.40 TO $1.45, EST. $1.34; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 11 PCT; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Rev $59.1M; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.40-Adj EPS $1.45; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.34, REV VIEW $242.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 27/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $65

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Gentex Corp. (GNTX) by 24.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 47,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 237,036 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 189,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Gentex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 1.50 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018

More notable recent SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why SPS Commerce (SPSC) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SPS Commerce: Avoid – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2018. More interesting news about SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top 3 Small Cap Tech Stocks to Ride Out A Trade War – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SPS Commerce (SPSC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.60 million activity. 19,670 shares were sold by Frome James J., worth $2.12 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 187,299 shares to 285,938 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graftech International Ltd by 26,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 10.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SPSC’s profit will be $7.42 million for 68.19 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by SPS Commerce, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold SPSC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.39 million shares or 2.35% less from 16.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Mngmt invested 0.26% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Numerixs Investment holds 3,000 shares. Qs Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% stake. Dimensional Fund LP reported 207,684 shares. Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 9 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 6,403 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited holds 0% or 996 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 63,631 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Secor Advisors Lp reported 2,681 shares. Jnba Advisors accumulated 501 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn reported 143,151 shares.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Gentex (GNTX) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Penske Automotive (PAG) Lags Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Where Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gentex (GNTX) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y (Revised) – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Auto suppliers take more pessimistic view of China vehicle production – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,442 are owned by Two Sigma Limited Liability Com. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 422,447 shares. Dumont & Blake Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 39,025 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com accumulated 1.25M shares. Moreover, Aurora Invest Counsel has 0.8% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 72,348 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co accumulated 0% or 85,931 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 775,504 shares. The Washington-based Freestone Cap Holding Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 29,638 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% or 2.21 million shares in its portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.04% or 45,634 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invests Limited Liability Corporation has 145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 1.90 million shares. Proshare Advisors owns 22,147 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Another trade for 120 shares valued at $2,510 was bought by Chiodo Matthew. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Ryan Scott P. Another trade for 568 shares valued at $9,985 was bought by Nash Kevin C. Boehm Neil had bought 15 shares worth $314. On Friday, March 29 Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 711 shares.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 152,597 shares to 394,845 shares, valued at $20.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 213,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,331 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).