Gentex Corp. (GNTX) Holder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Valmont Inds (VMI) Shares Rose, Spitfire Capital Upped Its Holding

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 38,879 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93 million, up from 34,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $137.24. About 10,929 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Gentex Corp. (GNTX) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 283,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 9.66 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $237.74 million, down from 9.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Gentex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.94. About 87,145 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold VMI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 16.61 million shares or 3.66% less from 17.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability reported 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Independent Order Of Foresters holds 876 shares. Comml Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 52,956 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Retail Bank Of Mellon holds 275,743 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc has 1.15M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 3,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Voya Investment Management holds 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) or 3,803 shares. Glenmede Na holds 2,209 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Lp owns 200 shares. 29,880 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Harvey Prtnrs Llc holds 6.82% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 39,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 1.13 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 97,468 shares.

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Valmont to Present at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Valmont Industries: Uncertainty In Utilities And Irrigation – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 49,448 shares to 948,966 shares, valued at $18.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 29,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,500 shares, and cut its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY).

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gentex Announces Third Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend Nasdaq:GNTX – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Where Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dana (DAN) Boosts Portfolio Via Acquisition of Nordresa – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Gentex (GNTX) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. On Friday, March 29 the insider Ryan Scott P bought $12,499. Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, June 28. 15 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $314 were bought by Boehm Neil. Nash Kevin C also bought $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.03M for 16.63 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Country Tru Bancorp stated it has 1.1% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 160,663 shares. Smith Moore & reported 16,967 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp holds 420 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parsec Inc owns 22,900 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Services Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Freestone Ltd Company invested 0.1% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 145,780 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn holds 1.86% or 4.05 million shares. Amg Funds Lc has invested 0.45% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 104,669 shares. Maryland-based Fort Lp has invested 0.45% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Gagnon Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 45,327 shares.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $10.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Re/Max Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 98,434 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $49.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penske Auto Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 152,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Homes 4 Rent Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:AMH).