Gentex Com (GNTX) Shareholder Reinhart Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $575,720; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Stake by $61.73 Million

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp Com (GNTX) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 28,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 175,879 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 204,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.66. About 757,319 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 701,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 4.37M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $386.69M, down from 5.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $85.08. About 1.54 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Ryan Scott P bought $12,499 worth of stock. Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of stock. Shares for $2,510 were bought by Chiodo Matthew. $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Nash Kevin C.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $106.98M for 15.87 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Announces Sale of EIS to Audax – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Where Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American Axle (AXL) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tenneco (TEN) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lowers 2019 View – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp Com (NYSE:L) by 7,839 shares to 281,829 shares, valued at $13.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medical Pptys Tr Inc Com (NYSE:MPW) by 34,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,533 are held by Alpha Windward Limited Liability. Bernzott Advisors, a California-based fund reported 1.30M shares. 114,392 are held by Us Bankshares De. Bokf Na invested in 0.01% or 24,557 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 201,173 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 4.78 million shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 10,281 shares. Gru One Trading Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 426 shares. 175,879 were accumulated by Reinhart Ptnrs. Nomura Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 34,900 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.03% or 804,800 shares. 3.82 million are owned by Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability. 260,555 are held by Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company. Carroll Associate holds 0% or 496 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% or 31,055 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big YTD returns for Big Tobacco – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: The Fed Benefit – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Reasons Philip Morris Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris reports market share gains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.53 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.